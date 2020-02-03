Kim Kardashian Shows Off Daughter North's (All Pink!) Butterfly-Themed Bedroom for the First Time

It seems North‘s favorite color is pink!

While promoting the March issue of Architectural Digest — which gives an inside look into the Kardashian West home — Kim Kardashian West gave fans a peek into her older daughter’s bedroom for the first time.

“The cover of @archdigest is something I have always dreamed of. Here is a glimpse of our minimal style and a pic of North’s room if you swipe!” the reality star, 39, shared on Instagram Monday.

Kardashian West then shared a series of photos that showed off her and husband Kanye West‘s minimalist and largely white/cream-colored $60 million mansion, before including one extra snap of North’s bedroom.

The 6½-year-old’s room — which appears to be designed by Vincent Van Duysen — was a stark contrast to the rest of the home, with its all-pink decor. From the bedding and furniture to the walls and floor, everything in North’s room is a pretty shade of blush.

To the left of her bed is an adorable pink vanity with what looks to be North’s makeup and brushes. (Some fans will remember that North recently tried her hand at being a make-up artist when she recreated the iconic, creepy It clown makeup on herself, sister Chicago, 2, and brother Saint, 4.)

On the right side of her bed sits a small pink bedside shelf with a matching pink lamp. The key feature in the bedroom appears to be a large pink butterfly headboard over North’s bed.

Last year, the mother of four revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that her children’s bedrooms “are really festive and wild and everyone has a theme, so I let them go crazy in their rooms and the playroom.”

While the rest of their home may seem too pristine for young children, the couple insisted while speaking to Digest that they kept their family in mind when designing the space with Belgian architect Axel Vervoordt.

“The kids ride their scooters down the hallways and jump around on top of the low Axel tables, which they use as a kind of stage,” says West, 42, of their four children (daughters Chicago and North, as well as sons Psalm, 8 months, and Saint). “This house may be a case study, but our vision for it was built around our family.”

“In the end, we don’t take it too seriously. We’re not going to be fanatics,” agrees Kardashian West.