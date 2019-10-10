Kim Kardashian Shares Photos with North and Reveals She Was Baptized with Her Kids in Armenia

Kim Kardashian West will never forget the experience she had in Armenia with her family and faith.

On Thursday, the 38-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a pair of images of herself and 6-year-old daughter North inside the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Vagharshapat, Armenia, standing in front of a collection of lit candles.

Kardashian West wore a long-sleeved, mermaid-style dress for the important occasion, while North sported a long white two-piece outfit and intricate beaded necklace.

“Thank you Armenia for hosting my family and I in such a memorable trip,” she captioned the post. “So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia’s main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom North (L) and Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

RELATED: Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Attend Dinner with Armenian President

While it’s unclear whether North — who was previously baptized in Jerusalem when she was 22 months old — was involved in the recent religious ceremony, a source confirmed to PEOPLE this week that Kardashian West and husband Kanye West‘s three youngest children were baptized Monday morning at the cathedral in Armenia.

Video footage on one Instagram account showed Kardashian West walking to the ceremony with North and her younger siblings (Psalm, 5 months, Chicago, 20 months, and Saint, 3½), followed by sister Kourtney Kardashian and her three children: Reign Aston, 4½, Penelope Scotland, 7, and Mason Dash, 9½.

The insider further divulged to PEOPLE that the sisters were staying with their kids in the nearby capital city of Yerevan, pointing out that the “Etchmiadzin Cathedral is the mother church of the Armenian Apostolic Church.” (West, 42, was not along for the trip.)

“I will miss you Armenia,” the KKW Beauty bigwig wrote Thursday on her Instagram Story, giving a tour of the inside of her family’s luxe private plane as they prepared to travel home. “Thank you @jetex for the amazing experience.”

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West and son Psalm Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Confirms Her Family Is Considering a Move to Wyoming After Kanye West Bought a Ranch

According to The Jerusalem Post, North’s 2015 baptism took place at the Cathedral of St. James in the historic Armenian Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem, which goes back to the 4th century A.D.

“They flew [into Jerusalem] especially for [the baptism],” a close family source told PEOPLE at the time. “They knew it was close to Armenia and it was always a dream to come to Jerusalem. There’s an Armenian quarter, and they did it at this old beautiful church. It was epic. So beautiful.”

“It was such a beautiful experience for my family to have North baptized in Jerusalem,” Kardashian West told PEOPLE exclusively of the ceremony. “Kanye and I are so thankful.”