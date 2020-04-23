Kim Kardashian Jokes Daughter Is the 'Fort Police' While Family Is Social Distancing Together

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West and her kids for Vogue Kim Kardashian West/Vogue

Kim Kardashian West and her family are living an uncharacteristically low-key life as of late during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and that time has involved a lot of group movie sessions.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, is one of over 150 contributors to Vogue's special June/July issue, in which the magazine features a photo portfolio titled Postcards from Home: Creativity in a Time of Crisis.

In the photos Kardashian West shared with Vogue, she appears to be lounging with her four kids — sons Psalm, 11 months, and Saint, 4, plus daughters Chicago, 2, and North, 6½ — in their "theater room" at home.

"That's the place that has gotten the most use lately," she tells the magazine. "The whole family has spent the last few nights in there after the kids made it into a fort, with, like, different beds all over the floor."

"My daughter is the fort police. If you move out of your bed that she designated for you, it's a problem," Kardashian West adds, not specifying whether the rule-enforcer was North or her little sister Chi.

The KKW Beauty mogul's four kids with husband Kanye West have been all about fort-building as of late. In early March, Kardashian West shared an adorable video of her children playing in a homemade fort they had crafted from cardboard, blankets, pillows and polystyrene boxes.

The cute clip began with the reality star opening a door to the kids' "morning fort trains" to find son Saint and daughter Chi munching on some snacks inside.

"Oh, stop it!" the mother of four cooed, before panning the camera to reveal son Psalm sitting inside a foam container at the back of the creation. "And this is your spot, Psalmy?" North, who was seen wearing heart-pattern pajamas, then appeared in frame to show her mom "the honker" located in her spot in the fort.

Near the end of the video, Kardashian West told her kids, "I think this invention, guys, is so good."

The family's at-home time together hasn't been all smooth sailing, though. During a call-in interview to The View earlier this month, Kardashian West admitted that "it's really tough" and that any notion of her and West, 42, adding another child to their brood is now definitely "out the door."

She also revealed that the family had been spending much of their time watching "every single movie you could possibly imagine," including '80s films like Harry and the Hendersons, and focusing on the day-to-day bonds.

But at-home education has proved to be quite the hurdle for the mother of four. "The kids just got on spring break, thank God! Being their teacher, too — my newfound respect for teachers! They deserve so much," Kardashian West said. "It's been tough juggling it all. You really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids."

Vogue's June/July issue is currently slated to hit newsstands on May 23, though the date may change due to the coronavirus crisis.

