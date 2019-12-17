Kim Kardashian's Daughter 'Wrote on' a Table with a Sharpie — but Kanye West Called It 'Art'

Kim Kardashian West‘s kids are free to express themselves creatively at home — and for the most part, they know what the boundaries are.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, appeared on Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she chatted with the host about how her home décor stays immaculate despite being mom to Psalm, 7 months, Chicago, 2 next month, Saint, 4, and North, 6½.

“Their rooms are really festive and wild and everyone has a theme, so I let them go crazy in their rooms and the playroom,” Kardashian West told Ellen DeGeneres. “They respect the space everywhere else.”

“And you know what? It’s just stuff. I actually don’t really care,” she added.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West (L) and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

It seems like the KKW Beauty mogul’s husband Kanye West feels the same way. In fact, when their daughter Chicago chose a new piece of furniture as a canvas for one of her creative projects, the rapper had a very sweet reaction.

“I got this table made and Chicago took a Sharpie and wrote on the table. I was freaking out at first and then Kanye came home and was like, ‘It makes it even better, it’s art! We’re gonna keep this forever!’ ” Kardashian West recalled.

“I was like, ‘Uh, okay.’ I would’ve freaked out. But it’s just stuff,” she insisted.

Image zoom The 2019 West family Christmas card Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

The reality star also opened up about daughter North’s insistence on not being part of their 2019 Christmas card — a tune that changed for the little girl the next day. Luckily, her parents did some quick thinking and were able to get her into the family photo, thanks to some luck and the power of modern digital technology.

“North was having a day, so she refused to be in the shoot. She just was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever,” Kardashian West explained. “I said, ‘Fine you’re not gonna be in the card. That’s the decision, you’re not gonna be in the card. I’m just going to take the family card without you.’ And she was fine with that. The next day she woke up and was like, ‘Mommy, I really want to do a card.’ “

“Thank God the photographer was still in town,” the mother of four added. “[North] said, ‘I just want a photo shoot with just you.’ So I said ‘Perfect.’ I called the photographer, had her come over. I said, ‘I have no makeup on now, I look totally different. Let’s just pretend — shoot us, but cut me out and you’ll Photoshop her in.’ And it looks like a beautiful card.”

“I would’ve rather done it this way than the anxiety of what I went through of trying to get — I mean, Chicago has a cookie in her hand, I was really holding Psalm there, Saint was really there. The rest of us were there, but North … that was a lot,” she added. “There’s always one!”