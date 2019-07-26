Kim Kardashian Calls Daughter Chicago, 18 Months, Her 'Twin' in Sweet Mother-Daughter Photos

Image zoom (L-R) Kim Kardashian West and Chicago Kim Kardashian/Instagram. Inset: Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Seeing double!

Kim Kardashian West has shared a trio of adorable new photos of herself spending some quality time with her younger daughter Chicago, 18 months.

In the images, which the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared on Thursday, the mother-daughter duo wore matching white off-the-shoulder dresses as they sat together on a white couch.

Ever the doting mother, Kardashian West, 38, appeared to tie two tiny bows on her daughter’s ballet shoes as baby Chicago gazed up at her face.

Referencing the strong family resemblance between the pair, the reality star commented on the images, writing, “My twin.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Tristan Thompson Shares Sweet Photo with Daughter True at Baby Class and Declares They Are ‘Twins’

Documenting some more family fun earlier this week, Kardashian West posted numerous photos from her grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell‘s 85th birthday party.

Making a bold fashion statement, the reality star’s older daughter North showed off a new nose ring at the bash, which Kardashian West quickly pointed out wasn’t actually real.

“Fake nose ring alert!!!” the KKW Beauty mogul wrote over a photo of North posing alongside her cousins Penelope, 7, and True, 15 months, and aunts Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian.

Image zoom (L-R) Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope, North, True and Khloé Kardashian Kim Kardashian Instagram

Image zoom (L-R) North and Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian Instagram

Shining a light on another sweet moment, Khloé also posted several clips that showed North bonding with her younger sister Chicago as well as her cousin True.

In the posts, North leads her younger sister to stand by True, before proceeding to pull a toy doll out of her Louis Vuitton handbag, giving the toy to Chicago.

RELATED VIDEO: Playtime! Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Videos of True Bonding with Cousins North & Chicago

Although it took North some time to warm up to her younger brother Saint, she’s already been embracing her younger sister.

Earlier this month, Kardashian West shared a touching clip of North patiently sitting on the ground while her younger sister carefully stood behind her and combed her hair.

Fittingly, Kardashian West simply captioned the clip with a pampering emoji.

Praising Chicago’s prowess, celebrity hairstylist and close family friend Jen Atkin commented on the image, telling the mother of four, “She’s hired.”