Kim Kardashian Poses Topless with Daughter Chicago, 9 Months, to Promote New KKW Beauty Products

Chicago is only 9 months old, but she might already be following in mom Kim Kardashian West and big sister North‘s makeup-loving footsteps.

The adorable baby girl joined her mom on a photo shoot for Kardashian West’s latest addition to her KKW Beauty line — the Flashing Lights Collection — where the duo posed in front of a blue backdrop.

Both Chicago and Kardashian West, 38, had their eyes closed as the latter held her daughter close, wearing bright-pink eye shadow, a purple silky bottom and no top while they sat together on a shiny blue armchair.

“My heavenly baby! Showing off the new pink shadows in the Flashy Lights Collection wearing Flashy and High Key available at KKWbeauty.com,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned the image.

The sweet new snapshot is the first in Kardashian West’s Flashing Lights Collection campaign to feature one of her children, though hours earlier, she did share a photo of North, 5, sporting orange eye shadow and a matching outfit.

The recently posted image of North looks to have been taken during her visit to the Saturday Night Live set, where she watched dad Kanye West perform in late September.

And she got the full glam-squad treatment. “She’s coming for me and stealing my glam squad,” Kardashian West captioned a picture of North in the makeup chair last month.

North West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian West opened up about her three kids (including son Saint, 2½) earlier this month during Ashley Graham‘s debut episode of her new podcast, Pretty Big Deal, revealing that she believes Chicago “looks like, honestly, my twin mixed with Saint. It’s like the two of us in her.”

After the makeup mogul and rapper husband West, 41, welcomed their two older children, the couple chose to use a surrogate to bring their third child into the world.

“I think I was so nervous to have a surrogate and to have that connection that God was like, ‘I’m going to make her look just like you,’ ” Kardashian West explained about why Chicago looks like her and the reward of surrogacy.