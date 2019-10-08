Kim Kardashian Is Impressed When a Fan Spots the Sweet Family Tie on Chicago's Sweatshirt

Kim Kardashian West has some eagle-eyed fans!

In a video both she and younger sister Kylie Jenner shared over the weekend, Kim’s 20-month-old daughter Chicago could be seen giggling and indulging in some playground fun with three of her cousins: True, 17 months, Stormi, 20 months, and Dream Renée, 2½.

One very observant Twitter user noticed a familiar image embroidered on Chicago’s sweatshirt — of Kim, 38, walking hand-in-hand with her now-6-year-old daughter North, modeled after a throwback paparazzi shot of the duo wearing furry coats while out and about.

“Omg Chicago’s sweater is embroidered with Kim and North on it,” the fan tweeted, sharing a side-by-side comparison of Chi’s top and the image of North and their mom.

“You guys notice everything!!!” responded the KKW Beauty mogul, retweeting the image.

North is currently with her mom and aunt Kourtney Kardashian in Armenia, where her three younger siblings — Chicago plus the girls’ brothers Psalm, 4 months, and Saint, 3½ — were baptized Monday morning at the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Vagharshapat.

Video footage on one Instagram account showed Kim walking to the ceremony with all four of her kids, followed by sister Kourtney, 40, and her three children: Reign Aston, 4½, Penelope Scotland, 7, and Mason Dash, 9½. In a clip on her Instagram Story, Kim held Psalm as they walked toward the cathedral.

A source told PEOPLE that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars are staying with their kids in the nearby capital city of Yerevan, pointing out that the “Etchmiadzin Cathedral is the mother church of the Armenian Apostolic Church.” (Kim’s husband Kanye West is not along for the trip.)

My baby Psalm is getting so big. He started off looking like Chicago but now looks like saints twin! pic.twitter.com/pdlUxbaHX8 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 4, 2019

Kim couldn’t help showing off her youngest child’s adorable face on social media Friday, simultaneously sharing that his looks have changed since she and West, 42, welcomed him into their family in May.

“Hi, cutie! Look at my baby. … Hi, Psalm,” the reality star could be heard cooing at her little boy as he looked up at the camera and moved his lips. “You wanna talk so badly!”

She tweeted alongside the 26-second clip, “My baby Psalm is getting so big. He started off looking like Chicago but now looks like saints twin!”