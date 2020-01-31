Kim Kardashian's Three Youngest Kids Snuggle Up for Cute Sibling Snap in Matching Pajamas

Gang’s (almost) all here!

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West‘s three youngest children — daughter Chicago, 2, plus sons Psalm, 8 months, and Saint, 4 — are three peas in a pod in a new black-and-white snapshot the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared to her Instagram feed on Friday. (Not pictured was oldest child North, 6½.)

The siblings look ready for a relaxing weekend that could include a slumber party, given their matching striped pajamas that all bear their names on the front.

All three children are looking at the camera, with Psalm and Chicago flashing big grins while Saint plants a kiss on his baby brother’s head.

“Baby Love,” Kardashian West, 39, wrote to accompany the sweet snapshot.

While North wasn’t in the group shot on Friday, she did make a smiley appearance on her mom’s Instagram account three days earlier, in a set of photos that showed her and Saint goofing around together.

In the first of the snapshots, taken in the backseat of a car, the brother and sister pointed at each other and smiled. Saint pulled a funny face for the camera in the second image, in which the two posed face-forward, and appeared to be laughing together in the third.

After previously saying in 2017 that her oldest child “does not like her brother” — a phase that didn’t seem to be “going away” anytime soon then — Kardashian West raved about their relationship in her Tuesday caption, writing of Saint and North, “They get along now.”

The KKW Beauty mastermind’s sister and KUWTK costar Khloé Kardashian commented on the post, dropping six red heart emojis in honor of her niece and nephew.

The recent barrage of cuteness on Kardashian West’s social media didn’t start there, though.

On Monday, the mother of four posted a video set of Chicago proving she takes after her Sunday Service-hosting dad, 42, by expressing her affection for Jesus through music.

“Jesus, I love you! Jesus, I love you! Jesus!” little Chi belted loudly in the first clip while in the second, she performed her own rendition of another religious tune.

“Chi’s favorite songs 🙏🏼✨,” Kardashian West captioned the sweet footage.