Chicago West, 3, tries to look innocent as she attempts to leave mom Kim Kardashian's closet with one of her purses

Kim Kardashian Shares Hilarious Pic of Chicago Trying to 'Sneak Off' with Purse from Mom's Closet

Caught in the act!

On Thursday, Kim Kardashian, 40, shared a hilarious photo to Instagram of her 3-year-old daughter Chicago trying to sneak out of her mom's closet with one of her purses.

In the silly shot, Chicago, whom Kardashian shares with Kanye West, flashes an innocent smile as she tries to walk away with one of Kardashian's pink purses. The toddler is wearing an oversized tie-dye shirt and her hair in pigtails during the sneaky moment.

"Caught someone trying to sneak off with my stuff 💕," the mom of four writes.

Earlier this month, Kardashian spotlighted another one of her daughters, North, as she celebrated her 8th birthday. Along with North and Chicago, Kardashian and West also share sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2.

"My 1st born baby North is 8 years old today! North, one day you will see these messages all printed out for you in the books I am making for you and so hope you feel the love because you bring so much love and joy into all of our lives!" wrote Kardashian while sharing a gallery of sweet photos featuring her daughter. "You are the silliest, most stylish, most creative person who knows exactly what they want in life! I've never met anyone like you!"

"I picked these BTS to post of North and I from this Steven Klein Jackie O shoot bc it just reminded me of the bond North and I share and he always captures the emotion so well!" the SKIMS founder added.

Grandma Kris Jenner shared more snapshots of North, writing on Instagram, "Happy birthday to our beautiful Northie!!! You are truly such a ray of sunshine and you light up every room with your amazing smile and huge heart."

"You are so funny, talented, smart, and so creative!!" continued Jenner. "You are an amazing daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend. I love watching you grow and I am so proud of you each and every day. I love you so so much!!!! Lovey xoxo 🎂😍🥳🤩❤️‼️🎂."

Kardashian raved about North in a sweet post on Instagram in February, which featured several shots of her daughter getting her hair and makeup done. In the photo, North rocked an outfit from SKIMS' Kids Cozy Collection as she showed off her curled hair and glam done by the professionals.