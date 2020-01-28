Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Clip of Daughter Chicago, 2, Singing, 'Jesus, I Love You!'

Kim Kardashian West is serving up a double dose of cuteness on her Instagram, thanks to her two youngest kids!

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s 2-year-old daughter Chicago proved she takes after her Sunday Service-hosting dad Kanye West in a two-video set showing her musically expressing her affection for Jesus.

“Jesus, I love you! Jesus, I love you! Jesus!” little Chi belts loudly in the first clip, with “love” adorably sounding more like “lub.” In the second, she performs her own rendition of another religious tune.

“Chi’s favorite songs 🙏🏼✨,” Kardashian West, 39, captioned the sweet footage.

Later on her Instagram Story, the mother of four posted a video of her youngest child, 8-month-old son Psalm, pulling some precious, smiley faces for the camera.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West/Instagram. Inset: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Image zoom Psalm West

Kardashian West and her rapper husband, 42, have been open about involving their kids in West’s weekly Sunday Service, and how they embrace their religion at home.

“I love the fact that my daughter loves to go to church,” West told Jimmy Kimmel in October of the couple’s oldest child North, 6½. “She has such a positive thought association going to church because it’s outside the traditional four walls, and outside of the pews.”

This past week’s Sunday Service held a somber tone, though, as West took a stage in the center of the circular room, freestyling to the crowd wrapped around him. The rap tribute was to Kobe Bryant who, alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore, died in a tragic helicopter crash earlier that day.

“I was driving home / They was leaving your jersey on the freeway,” West said in his eulogy, for which he was joined by Chance the Rapper and gospel singer Kirk Franklin. “And I just broke down, broke down, broke down.”

Image zoom Kanye West (L); Kobe Bryant Roy Rochlin/Getty; Rich Fury/Getty

Ahead of the tragedy, West and his KKW Beauty mogul wife celebrated Chicago’s 2nd birthday, throwing the toddler a Minnie Mouse-themed party that was attended by all her favorite people including cousins True, 21 months, and Stormi, who turns 2 this Saturday.

Kylie Jenner shared the festivities on her Instagram Story, posting a photo of her niece painting on a canvas, wearing Minnie Mouse ears. Chi also sported Minnie Mouse face paint — as did True, as shown on her mom Khloé Kardashian‘s Instagram account and, later, in a group snap on Kardashian West’s that also included Stormi.

True, Chicago and Stormi looked cute as can be in their face paint, which included Minnie Mouse ears and a pink bow on their foreheads, as well as a small black heart on their noses. The cousins all wore stylish outfits and stood next to each other for the photo, looking sweetly up at the camera.

“🎀 My baby Minnie Mouse 🎀,” Kardashian West captioned the post.