Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Video of Daughter Chicago Remixing a Song for Her Brother Psalm

Chicago West is adorably entertaining her brother!

On Saturday, Kim Kardashian West shared a cute video of her 2-year-old daughter singing an adorable rendition of “Rain Rain Go Away” for her 10-month-old brother, Psalm.

In the footage, Chicago — wearing pink butterfly wings — sits in a playroom with Psalm and sweetly sings, “Rain, rain, go away/ Come again another day/ Little Psalmy wants to play/ Rain, rain, go away.”

Psalm seemed to like the song, as he waved his hands in the air throughout. He then reaches for a toy nearby once the song is over while Chicago smiles at the camera.

However, rain isn’t the only thing keeping the Kardashian West family indoors. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, recently shared that her family was also taking the ongoing coronavirus pandemic seriously.

On Friday, she shared that her 6-year-old daughter North had some fun making a quarantine house for two of her dolls in the KKW Beauty mogul and her husband Kanye West‘s likeness.

“North and her houses,” Kardashian West said in an Instagram Story video, as she showed off her daughter’s creation, which included flowers hanging from the ceiling, a stack of books, and of course, a bottle of hand sanitizer.

“She made a quarantined section for Kim and Kanye,” the mother of four explained, before laughing as she moved the two dolls, which were sitting across from one another, closer together.

Kardashian West said daughter North even gave the home “windows so we can look out.”

Earlier this week, the reality star also shared a series of videos on her Instagram Story, explaining to her followers how she’s and her family were taking action amid the spread of the virus.

In one of the videos, Kardashian West told a doctor that she used Clorox wipes to disinfect almost everything after sister Khloé Kardashian began coughing in her presence.

“So doc, Khloé handed this to me, but I don’t want to touch it because she handed it to me. Do you have any sanitizer?” Kim said in reference to a Pretend Makeup kit for children. “I cannot give that to my daughter.”

“This is the new jam of what I’m doing every time someone even hands me something,” Kim added. “I saw her cough and I’m not down for that.”