Chicago recently joined mom Kim Kardashian West, dad Kanye West and her three siblings on a family vacation to the Dominican Republic

Kim Kardashian Says Daughter Chicago, 2½, 'Likes to Dress Up Like a Princess Every Day'

When it comes to donning the duds of royalty, looks like Chicago won't be letting it go anytime soon!

Kim Kardashian West shared a snapshot of herself and her younger daughter, 2½, to her Instagram account on Wednesday, which featured the pair lounging together on a white couch.

With a snack in her hand and big smile on her face, little Chi is dressed in a blue gown seemingly inspired by Queen Elsa from Disney's Frozen franchise.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, meanwhile, rocks a navy blue and yellow tank top over a pair of black leather pants..

"My baby Chi Chi likes to dress up like A princess every day 👑✨💗," wrote Kardashian West, 39, in the snapshot's caption section.

Chicago recently joined the rest of the Kardashian-West brood on a family vacation in the Dominican Republic, which the KKW beauty mogul and husband Kanye West took to "focus on their marriage," a source previously revealed to PEOPLE.

"They decided to travel together so they can be away in private," the insider continued. "Between the kids, work, and dealing with Kanye's bipolar episodes, it's been hard for her to think clearly."

"They had a good family week in the Dominican Republic. They are continuing the family vacation," another source told PEOPLE more recently. "Kim and Kanye are getting along. They both seem much happier."

A separate insider said West, 43, was "really enjoying his family time right now" with his wife and children Psalm, 15 months, Chicago, Saint, 4½, and North, 7, adding, "Honestly, he's in a great place and feeling creatively inspired."

On Friday, the father of four posted a lighthearted video from the trip with their daughter North. In the clip, after North asked her father what day it is, West replied with a big smile on his face, "It's Friday then!" and jumped out of their vehicle as "Push The Feeling On" by Nightcrawlers began to play.

Much to the delight of his wife, who could be heard laughing in the background, West went on to bust out a few dance moves while North joined in on the fun. "Saint, go!" Kardashian West added, although the couple's older son was not seen joining in on the groove session.

The family vacation came after West launched an unlikely bid for president in July, which sources have said comes amid a new cycle in his bipolar disorder. Also last month, West divulged deeply personal details about his family and marriage on the campaign trail and on Twitter, which caused tension in his relationship with Kardashian West.