Kim Kardashian's Daughter Chicago, Niece True Prove They're Little Fashionistas in New Photos

Chicago West and cousin True Thompson are following their moms' fashionable footsteps.

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian shared a set of adorable photos on Instagram of daughter Chicago, 5, and niece True, 4, as they each modeled glamorous looks of their choosing.

Both girls pose with soft smiles for the shots, showing off their outfits while standing in a kitchen. "When you ask why they're late for dinner… 😂💕," Kardashian hilariously captioned the post.

Chicago wears a pink Barbie t-shirt and silver cowboy boots, accessorized with a heart-shaped purse and blue sunglasses as she puts her hand on her hip for one of the pictures.

True is dressed in a cheetah print tank, pink pants and matching cowboy boots which she paired with a pink Fendi purse and silver shades.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Khloé Kardashian's daughter was featured in another epic photo shoot recently, posing with cousin Dream Kardashian, 6, before going to family friend Natalie Halcro's celebration for daughter Dove's first birthday.

Dream looked straight-faced at the camera while wearing a tulle-skirted cream dress with a bejeweled top, a white cardigan with a bejeweled letter D on one side, her hair in pigtails and capped with a small pink purse.

True wore a baby blue tulle dress, paired with white knee socks, white boots, and a Gucci children's tweed coat.

"✨They played no games ✨," the Good American co-founder captioned the photos of the girls striking different poses on a staircase landing.

Aunt Kourtney Kardashian commented, "💘cutie girls," while Dream's dad Rob Kardashian added, "🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰💙💙."