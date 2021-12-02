Watch Kim Kardashian's Daughter Chicago, Niece Dream Hilariously Deny Playing with Christmas Decor

Chicago West and Dream Kardashian try to blame other family members like North and Psalm West for taking out the Christmas decorations

Kim Kardashian can't be fooled by her little ones.

On Wednesday night, the KKW beauty mogul, 41, shared a hilarious video to her Instagram Stories documenting the moment she caught her daughter Chicago, 3, and niece Dream, 5, playing with the Christmas decorations when they weren't supposed to be touching them.

In the video, posted to Kardashian's Instagram Story, the mom of four asks the girls what was happening after she saw them messing with the elf on a shelf.

"It's sick," Chicago says, as Dream explains the elf "fell down itself like four times."

"I feel like you were in some of the decorations and stuff ... Girls, you can't be touching her," the SKIMS founder says.

"No, we wasn't touching her ... North was touching her," Dream claims.

"Girls, I don't think the elf needs to be in the doctor's office like this," Kardashian says, calling out to her 8-year-old daughter North. "We cannot touch these elves, guys."

"We didn't touch it, it fell down itself," Dream says.

"Yeah and Psalmy touched it," Chicago adds of her little brother.

"Oh so we're gonna blame everyone else," Kardashian says as North comes downstairs and tells the girls to sprinkle sugar on top of the elf.

"It's magic. It's gonna help it live," says North.