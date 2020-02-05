Kim Kardashian Says Chicago, 2, Had to Get 'Stitches' After She 'Fell Out of Her High Chair'

FULL INTERVIEW: @KimKardashian talks new projects, from criminal justice reform to her new inclusive shapewear line. https://t.co/YxKM7LjZW6 pic.twitter.com/DHKLVsRxEc — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 5, 2020

Kim Kardashian‘s daughter Chicago is on the mend after an injury at home.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, SKIMS founder, law student and mother of four stopped by Good Morning America on Wednesday to talk about life as of late with her family and career, revealing that her 2-year-old second-youngest child with Kanye West had a “big scar on her cheek” as the result of a scary fall.

“The other day, my daughter Chicago fell out of her high chair, cut her whole face. Stitches. Had to figure it all out,” said Kardashian West, 39. “So stuff happens … you just gotta roll with it.”

“She’s okay. Big scar on her cheek, but she’s okay,” the star told co-anchors Michael Strahan and Lara Spencer, after they asked how Chicago was doing now.

Admittedly, mealtimes can be a little frenzied for Kardashian West’s family of six. Last month, the KKW Beauty founder shared a snap of their entire brood around a circular wooden table, eating breakfast, where each member of the family was invested in a different aspect of the gathering.

“Morning Madness,” Kardashian West captioned her post.

During her GMA visit on Wednesday, the reality star insisted that breakfast time is only one (25-minute!) part of her family’s day-to-day schedule, which she admits is “super micromanaged.”

“The whole day is chaotic, but I’m very micromanage,” Kardashian West said. “So I get up at like 5:40, in the gym by 6, done [by] 7. [The kids] wake up, I get them up at 7:05, breakfast at 7:30, out the door by 7:55.”

Despite her distaste for costumed characters, Chicago, who turned 2 on Jan. 15 with a sweet Minnie-Mouse themed birthday bash, has already proven she has quite the courageous streak.

Last August, the then-19-month-old accompanied her mom, aunt Khloé Kardashian and then-16-month-old cousin True on a trip to the Bahamas, where she came fearlessly face to face with some of the local wildlife.

In footage shared to Kardashian West’s Instagram feed, Chicago grasped a small snake gently, holding it in her arms nonchalantly as it slithered around her little shoulders. She then giggled when a snake handler showed her another of the reptiles.

“My brave girl Chicago 🐍,” Kardashian West captioned the clip.