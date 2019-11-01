Kim Kardashian Reveals Why Daughter Chicago Had to Be Edited into Their Family Halloween Photo

Fans may have noticed Kim Kardashian West‘s daughter Chicago‘s presence in her family’s Halloween costume photo doesn’t exactly look natural this year — and for good reason.

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star unveiled their 2019 group get-up — as the Flintstones! — which marked 5-month-old son Psalm‘s first Halloween.

Arguably the most committed to his character? Dad Kanye West, who was completely covered by a head-to-toe Dino costume to portray the Flintstone family pet as he posed with his wife and children against a prehistoric backdrop.

But second-youngest child Chi, 21 months, was maybe a little more off to the side than she normally would be, noticeably doctored into the shot.

“This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family [Flintstones] dreams come true!” Kardashian West, 39, captioned her family snapshot.

The cuteness didn’t stop there. Son Saint, 3½, and daughter North, 6, led the group as Fred and Wilma Flintstone, respectively, while their little sister Chicago donned a red wig with a faux bone as their daughter, Pebbles.

Then came Kardashian West looking picture-perfect as Betty Rubble with a tiny Bamm-Bamm in her arms — expertly played by baby Psalm.

The KKW Beauty mogul wrote alongside two other slideshows of photos showing off the group’s fun outfits, “Flintstones 🦴” and “Yabba Dabba Doo!”

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West and son Psalm Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Chi’s fear of her dad in the Dino costume may come as a surprise to fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family, as the youngster has a history of age-defying bravery!

In an August video posted to Kardashian West’s Instagram feed, her younger daughter got up close and personal with a snake, gently yet fearlessly grasping the reptile and holding it in her arms nonchalantly as it slithered around her little shoulders. She then giggled when a snake handler showed her another one.

Toward the end of the video, she looked at the camera with a smile and hugged the snake that she was holding.

“My brave girl Chicago 🐍,” the mother of four captioned the clip, which was presumably recorded while she and her kids vacationed in the Bahamas that same week with Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True, 18 months.