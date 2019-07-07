Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Video of Daughter Chicago Combing Her Older Sister North's Hair

Sisterly love!

Kim Kardashian West shared a sweet video over the weekend documenting an absolutely adorable bonding moment between her and husband Kanye West’s two daughters.

In the clip, Chicago, 17 months, stands behind North as she very carefully combs her 6-year-old sister’s hair. North, who’s wearing a brightly-colored gummy bear print outfit, patiently sits on the ground throughout the entire video while Chicago practices her hairdressing skills.

Fittingly, Kardashian West, 38, simply captioned the clip with a pampering emoji.

Praising Chicago’s prowess, celebrity hairstylist and close family friend Jen Atkin commented on the image, telling the mother of four, “She’s hired”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s sister Khloé Kardashian also went on to share her thoughts on the sweet clip, posting several heart-eyed emojis.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: It’s a True Chicago Stormi! Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Photo of the Cousins Posing with Baby Sharks

Missing from Kardashian West’s latest video was her sons Saint, 3½, and Psalm, 8 weeks.

Although it took North a while to warm up to her younger brother Saint, she and Chicago already seem thick as thieves.

The pair previously attended their cousin True‘s first birthday party in April, when North gave her little sister a lift — while wearing her mother’s high heels!

Image zoom North and Chicago West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Although North initially seemed unwilling to put Chicago down, she eventually yielded after her mother could be heard insisting on it in an Instagram Story video.

To make things even sweeter, the siblings were wearing matching beige dresses with feathery orange embellishments on the sides and the front.

RELATED VIDEO: A Showstopper! North West Adorably Takes the Mic at Dad Kanye West’s Sunday Service

Taking after her big sister, as well as her famous mother, Chicago has also been practicing walking around in high heels.

In March, the KKW Beauty mogul shared an adorable Instagram video of her baby girl prancing around in a pair of $592 neon Yeezy heels.

RELATED: North, 5½, Isn’t Happy After Kim Kardashian Makes Her Take Off Her Mom’s High-Heeled Boots

Image zoom (L-R) Kim Kardashian West and Chicago Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“Where are you going?” Kardashian West can be heard asking her daughter.

“Oh, you want your purse to go with it?” the star added before handing Chicago a $17,500 Hermés Kelly bag to complete the look.