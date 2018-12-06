Kim Kardashian Says Daughter Chicago, 10 Months, Is 'Very Calm Except for When She Wants Food'

Baby Chicago is the calm at the center of the Kardashian storm!

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West‘s youngest child “has the best personality,” according to her Keeping Up with the Kardashians star mama.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“What is Chicago’s personality like? I’ve been waiting for an update,” one fan asked Kardashian West, 38, on Twitter Thursday.

“Very calm except for when she wants food lol She LOVES food!” the mother of three responded. “She has the best personality, so easy and chill.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Very calm except for when she wants food lol She LOVES food! She has the best personality, so easy and chill https://t.co/CJTGtQ2YiX — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 6, 2018

Kim Kardashian and daughter Chicago Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Jokes Daughter North “Is Always a Mood” in New Photo with All Three of Her Kids

Baby Chi’s “chill” disposition no doubt came in handy for the KKW Beauty photo shoot she participated in with her mama, where the reality star modeled her line’s Flashing Lights Collection.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram; Inset: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Both Chicago and Kardashian West had their eyes closed as the latter held her daughter close, wearing bright-pink eye shadow, a purple silky bottom and no top while they sat together on a shiny blue armchair.

“My heavenly baby! Showing off the new pink shadows in the Flashing Lights Collection wearing Flashy and High Key available at KKWbeauty.com,” Kardashian West captioned the image.

Chicago and Saint West Kim Kardashian/Twitter

RELATED VIDEO: The Kardashian Kids



Chicago recently joined her mom and siblings Saint, 3, and North, 5, plus aunts Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian and their children on a trip to Bali during the fall season.

In one photo, Chicago and Khloé’s 7-month-old daughter True posed together. In the image, Chicago smiled while looking down toward her toes as True’s face lit up while she gazed at her slightly older cousin. Making the moment even cuter, both tiny tots wore light-colored tops with matching bottoms.

“Besties in Bali,” Kardashian West fittingly captioned the photo.