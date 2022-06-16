Kim Kardashian detailed the "stressful" experience of taking a family Christmas card photo during The Kardashians' season finale on Thursday

Kim Kardashian Couldn't Use Most Christmas Card Pics as North was 'Sticking Out Her Middle Finger'

North West had a very different plan when it came to posing for a sweet family photo.

During the first season finale of Hulu's The Kardashians on Thursday, Kim Kardashian detailed how "stressful" it can be to take their family Christmas card photos — especially when all of her kids aren't cooperating.

Kardashian, who shares kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex Kanye West, explained in a confessional that ever since she was growing up, Christmas has been the "biggest deal in our family."

"We try to do a Christmas card every year. My mom did that with us our whole lives and taking a family photo is the most stressful time in my life, like, no matter what," she said.

The SKIMS founder, 41, said she wanted to do a Christmas photo shoot at the time to "bring some happy, joyful moments to all of us" in the wake of sister Khloe's paternity scandal, which much of Thursday's episode focused on. "I feel like, let's just try to have happy memories," she added.

The episode then cut to footage of Kardashian's kids chaotically running around the photo shoot, crying and not wanting to participate.

"You could never predict what our Christmas card is gonna be like, because it's just so stressful," she said in another confessional. "They always cry. Nobody gets along."

"Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger," she revealed. "It's days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just a good 30 minutes. It's just a lot being a mom."

On Wednesday, North celebrated her 9th birthday with warm wishes from her family on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday my baby, my bestie, my everything. There's no one like you! The most honest, creative, silly girl with the best heart," Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "I just love being your mom, So THANK YOU for being on this journey with me. I love you til ♾."

Kris Jenner was the first to wish North a happy birthday, sharing some of her favorite photos of her granddaughter throughout the years.

"Happy 9th birthday to my beautiful granddaughter North!!!! I can't believe how fast you are growing up! You are such an amazing young lady, an amazing daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin, friend, and the most fabulous stylist extraordinaire!" she gushed in the post's caption.

"You are so kind, smart, creative, clever, funny and quite the athlete!! You are beautiful inside and out and I am so very proud of you my little Northie and I love you more than words can describe!!!! 💕💕💕 Lovey."