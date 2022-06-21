The SKIMS founder wants to make sure she handles her new relationship in a way that is healthy for her whole family

Kim Kardashian Says She Consulted Therapists Before Introducing Pete Davidson to Her Kids

Kim Kardashian is sharing how she keeps her kids in mind while dating.

On Tuesday morning, the SKIMS founder appeared on Today where she spoke to Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie about her family. When asked about introducing her kids to boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kim explained it wasn't a decision she made lightly.

"I definitely wanted to wait six months, and that was the marker," Kim shared.

The 42-year-old mom said she consulted sister Kourtney Kardashian, who "has been through it all" before introducing Davidson to kids Pslam, 3, Chicago, 4, Saint, 6, and North, 9. She also noted that she "consulted with a few therapists and friends who have been through it."

"I think it's different for everyone; different things work for different people, and you just have to do what feels right and try to be as respectful and cautious as possible," added Kim.

Kim Kardashian Instagram Kim Kardashian with her four kids | Credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim has been dating Davidson since October 2021. Their romance developed after they shared an onscreen kiss during Kim's Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

The reality star continues to co-parent with ex-husband Kanye West, 45, since she filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. She was declared legally single in March.

Through contentious moments in their breakup, Kim has emphasized the importance of putting her kids' needs first. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, West comes to pick up the kids at home in a firetruck to take them to school.

"No matter what we're going through, I always want my kids to be around their dad as much as possible and just have their mornings with Dad and get dropped off at school," the SKIMS founder said in a confessional.

Kim paid tribute to West in a Father's Day post on Sunday. "Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father's Day Ye," she posted on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/. Kris Jenner Calls Rob Kardashian the 'Most Amazing Daddy' as Kim Praises Kanye on Father’s Day Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Davidson has "slowly been getting to know" Kim's four kids.

"Kim trusts Pete with her kids. He is starting to spend time with them without her. She wants her kids to bond with Pete," said the insider, who noted that there is always security when Davidson takes the kids out. "Kim's relationship with Pete is very strong. They are talking about the future. It's very important to Kim that her kids get along with Pete."