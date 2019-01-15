Kim Kardashian West Confirms Fourth Child on the Way, Says the Baby Boy is Due 'Sometime Soon'  

It’s official!

Kim Kardashian West has confirmed that she and husband Kanye West are expecting their fourth child via surrogate.

On Monday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kardashian West, 38, revealed the news after Cohen, who also recently announced he’s expecting his first child via surrogate, asked if she was “working on another child.”

“We are,” Kardashian West responded.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star also revealed the baby is due “sometime soon.”

“It’s a boy, I think it’s been out there,” Kardashian West told Cohen.

“I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people. I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk,” Kardashian West added.

Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple’s fourth child is a son.

Kim Kardashian West with Kanye West and their children Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Kardashian West and West, 41, are already parents to daughter North, 5, son Saint, 3, and daughter Chicago, 11 months.

While the reality star and rapper used a surrogate for Chicago, a source divulged to PEOPLE that the gestational carrier for their baby boy on the way is a different woman.

“Since they had another embryo, Kim and Kanye always knew they wanted to try and implant that embryo too,” the insider said. “They hoped to work with the same gestational carrier, but it didn’t work out this time. They are working with a second carrier now that is pregnant and will give birth in the spring.”

Kim Kardashian West with Kanye West and their children Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Kardashian West may hinted at the sex of her fourth child back in October, during an interview on Ashley Graham‘s podcast Pretty Big Deal, where she talked about how her older daughter was hoping for another brother.

“North acts like an only child at all times. I think she’s a little confused,” said the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. “She’s beyond jealousy now. She’s just like, ‘It’s my world.'”

She added, “She said to me the other day, ‘Mom … we just need to have another baby brother so that Saint can just leave me alone … so the girls can be on this side of the house and the boys can be on that side of the house.'”