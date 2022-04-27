Kim Kardashian is owning up to rumors that she photoshopped niece True's face onto the body of Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi in photos taken at Disneyland in December 2021

Kim Kardashian Clarifies Why She Photoshopped Niece True Over Stormi: 'It Wasn't the Aesthetic'

Kim Kardashian is revealing the truth behind her photoshop rumors.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At the time, Kim shared photos that seemingly showed her daughter Chicago, 4, and Khloé Kardashian's daughter True, 4, at the amusement park.

"Ugh this one needs some serious explaining," Kim writes on her Instagram Story Wednesday alongside a screenshot of a news story from January that pointed out the inconsistencies in her Disneyland photos.

Khloé, 37, was first to admit that the pictures were altered earlier this month after she told her followers she was taking True to Disneyland "for the first time" and fans pointed out the previous photos of True at the park.

In Kim's admission on Wednesday, she attributed her Instagram grid "aesthetic" as the reason why she wanted to edit the photos.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Khloe Kardashian Appears to Confirm Rumors That True Thompson’s Disneyland Photos Were Altered Khloe Kardashian Appears to Confirm Rumors That True Thompson’s Disneyland Photos Were Altered Khloe Kardashian Appears to Confirm Rumors That True Thompson’s Disneyland Photos Were Altered

Left: Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram Center: Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram Right: Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"OK OK sooooo you know I am all about my aesthetic! And my IG grid is pink and blue lately. Isn't it so cute and well planned out!" she writes alongside a picture of her Instagram page.

"The original pics were Stormi!" she confesses, sharing the original, unedited photo. "However I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said 😭 she wasn't really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that! But it wasn't going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly 💕"

True Thompson True Thompson

Left: Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram Right: Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"It wasn't the aesthetic I was going for and I can own up to that!" she continues, posting more of real photos from their Disneyland trip. "You know how much a good aesthetic means to my soul And I will be dammed[sic] if Kylie will ruin that for me and mess up my IG grid. So thank you True for taking one for the team! 😂"

Kim adds that she "didn't think it would be that big of a deal if her own mom questioned if I snuck her to Disneyland for the first time."

khloe kardashian Credit: khloe kardashian/Instagram

True had her actual first trip to Disneyland earlier this month when Khloé celebrated her daughter's birthday with a special family trip to the theme park in Anaheim.

Khloé then admitted to the editing fail when one user tweeted out a screenshot of Kim's Disneyland post with True's photoshopped face and wrote, "The people have questions."

"Welllppp I f—d this one up," Khloé wrote on Twitter before changing the subject to her family's new Hulu series, The Kardashians.

"Anyways….. let's focus on something else 😂 Our show airs in a few days 🤣," she teased.

Nevertheless, True and her mom appeared to have fun during their Disneyland visit. In the Instagram videos, the tot told Khloé that she was having an "amazing" time.