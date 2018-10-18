Kim Kardashian West is pacifying mommy shamers — but it might have backfired.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 37, shared a photo of a recent outing, when she held 2-year-old son Saint’s wrist with one hand while carrying 9-month-old daughter Chicago in her other arm.

“Missing my babies!” she captioned the image on Tuesday, when she was traveling in Uganda with her husband Kanye West and their 5-year-old daughter North. Though the picture was meant to be a post about longing to be with her two youngest children, who were not present in East Africa, Kardashian West quickly turned the post into a clapback at critics.

Many flooded the KKW Beauty mogul’s comment section with attempts to criticize her for what appeared to be a blue pacifier in Saint’s mouth. Several parents shamed Kardashian West for not weaning her son off of pacifiers, with one fan writing, “Children shouldn’t be using a pacifier past age 1, it’s recommended that they don’t use one even after 6 months.”

The onslaught of criticism forced Kardashian West to edit her caption and add, “P.S. mom shammers [sic] it’s not a pacifier, he’s eating candy!”

Chicago and Saint West Kim Kardashian/Twitter

In addition to amending her caption, the E! star also responded to one follower. “What’s Saint doing with a pacifier?” the fan commented, to which Kardashian West reiterated: “It’s candy. Not a pacifier.”

However, the mother of three’s correction fueled even more mommy shamers to emerge.

“Well candy is even worse tf,” one fan commented while another one said, “Candy’s bad too Kim.”

Baby Chicago’s bare feet were also criticized in juxtaposition to Kardashian West being covered up in a head-to-toe neon pink ensemble and Saint wearing warm layers.

“You are in long sleeves and long pants why is that babies feet bare?” one follower wrote in the comments section. “Baby Chi should be wearing at least socks since it looks kinda chilly,” another said.

Kardashian West is no stranger to responding to mommy shamers.

In September, she preemptively shut down critics when she shared a photo of Chicago sitting on her brother’s shoulders. “Wild Hair Don’t Care Wild Hair Don’t Care. *Don’t worry I’m holding her up from the back,” Kardashian West captioned the photo.

Back in August 2017, she defended her decision to put her then 20-month-old son in a front-facing car seat, and has clapped back about everything from putting North in a faux corset to allowing her to straighten her hair for her birthday. People also accused the mother of three of partying this past New Year’s Eve while Saint was in the hospital being treated for pneumonia.