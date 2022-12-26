Celebrity Parents Kim Kardashian Celebrates Christmas with Her 4 Kids and Niece Dream: 'Happy Holidays' The SKIMS founder and reality star shares her four children with ex-husband Kanye West, whom she divorced last month after eight years of marriage By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines and Jen Juneau Jen Juneau Twitter Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 26, 2022 04:01 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian is all about the Christmas spirit — and love for her family. The SKIMS founder, 42, shared scenes from the recent holiday to Instagram on Monday, which showed her posing with daughters Chicago, 5 next month, and North, 9½, plus sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3½, at the annual Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas Eve party. Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Renée also made an appearance in the sweet family photo set, cheesing alongside her aunt and cousins. "Happy Holidays," Kim captioned her post. The Kardashians star shares her four kids with ex Kanye West. The two finalized their divorce last month, after eight years of marriage. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. North West Draws on Brother Psalm's Face in Sneaky "Elf on the Shelf" Prank — See the Video! Earlier this month, the mom of four shared a sweet photo of her three younger kids asleep in her bed on a Sunday morning. "My morning," Kim captioned the photo, which showed Saint lying closest to her in red pajamas, facing slightly away from the camera. Chicago lay behind him in pink pajamas, facing in the opposite direction with just her curly hair showing. Another tuft of curls belonging to Psalm poked out from underneath the sheets on her other side. "Nothing better than these snuggles ❤️," Kim previously wrote alongside a November photo post of her three youngest kids asleep in her bed. Kim Kardashian and her kids. Kim Kardashian Instagram Khloé Kardashian Says Surrogacy Journey Was "Very Different" Than Kim's: "I'm Such a Control Freak" In a fun-filled post to their joint TikTok account late last month, Kim lip-synced to Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me" with North. In the short clip, Kim also laughed as her oldest child sang the second verse of the song, which ponders whether one should avoid mistletoe and if "it's true love that he thinks of." The video ended with Kim giving her frequent TikTok collaborator a sweet side hug. The mom and daughter debuted their popular joint account in November 2021, with a video of them playing around with beauty products from Kylie Jenner's skincare line, Kylie Skin.