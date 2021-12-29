Kim Kardashian and 3-Year-Old Chicago Have a Sweet Mommy-Daughter Museum Date in San Francisco

Kim Kardashian puckered up for the cameras at the Asian Art Museum, while Chicago offered up a sweet smile

Kim Kardashian is relishing some precious quality time with her daughter Chicago.

The 41-year-old SKIMs founder took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a pair of sweet snapshots of herself with the 3-year-old at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kardashian captioned the photo in front of a fluorescent, interactive piece of artwork: "Team Lab at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco" — and of course, she added plenty of colorful emojis.

For the midweek outing, mom paired her sleek and sporty outfit with a plump pucker, while Chicago wore a bedazzled jean jacket, glittering pink kid-sized boots and a sweet little smile.

The contemporary teamLab: Continuity art exhibit is currently on display in the Bay Area, featuring "lush imagery drawn from nature and East Asian art that dynamically evolves around you," according to the museum's website.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Earlier this month, the mom of four – who shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, along with sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2 ½, with estranged husband Kanye West – shared a relatable mom moment about the trials and tribulations of candy negotiations with a toddler.

On Instagram, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a set of photos showcasing Chicago posing with a candy cane.

In the first photo, the tot held the festive treat in one hand while looking up at the camera.

"Chicago trying to convince me she's allowed to have this candy cane 😂😍," Kardashian captioned the shot.

And it would seem Kardashian's mini-me made a strong case — in the second snap, she grinned as she held the candy cane up to her mouth.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Has a Grammy-Winning Pianist Play Christmas Music to Wake Her Kids 'Every Morning' of December

Earlier this year, the beauty mogul shared yet another hilarious photo of little Chicago mischievously caught in the act, as she tried to sneak out of her mom's closet with one of her purses.

In the silly shot, Chicago flashed an innocent smile while she tried to walk away with one of Kardashian's pink purses. The toddler donned an oversized tie-dye shirt with her hair in pigtails during the sneaky moment.