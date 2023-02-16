Kim Kardashian Shares Pink-Themed Photos of Daughter Chicago and Niece Dream: 'Baby Love'

The cute cousins rocked pink pajamas and matching pink hair as they posed for photos in Kim Kardashian's home

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

Published on February 16, 2023 08:29 AM
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet New Pic of Daughter Chicago and Niece Dream In Pink PJs and Matching Pink Hair: ‘Baby Love’
Chicago West and Dream Kardashian. Photo: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Chicago West and Dream Kardashian are in the pink!

Kim Kardashian, 42, shared some adorable new pictures of her daughter Chicago, 5, and her brother Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, 6, wearing pink pajamas and matching pink hair Wednesday.

"baby love 💕," the SKIMS founder captioned the sweet snapshots shared on her Instagram.

In the photos, the little girls can be smiling and posing for the camera as the reality star snaps away.

Rob, 35, who shares Dream with ex Blac Chyna, was among the many commenters on the post, writing, "💙💙🥰🥰". Model and TV personality Kimora Lee Simmons also added a series of love heart eye emojis to the comments section of the post.

Kim shares Chicago with her rapper ex-husband Kanye West. The former couple finalized their divorce in November 2022.

Her post comes after sister Khloé Kardashian shared a photo of her and her siblings' kids, featuring her 4-year-old daughter True Thompson, three of Kim's four children, Rob's daughter's Dream and every one of Kourtney Kardashian's kids but son Mason Disick, 13.

"♡ when the whole tribe is a vibe ♡ getting a photo of the ENTIRE tribe will be my mission this year," Khloé, 38, captioned the post of the kids wearing all-black shared earlier this month.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CohyTM4Jetv/. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
The Kardashian kids. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé, who shares True and her six-month-old son with ex Tristan Thompson, then posted a picture of just the girls: True, Penelope Disick, 10, North West, 9, and Dream with the older girls hugging the younger ones.

Kim also shared the same two pics as her sister as well as some sweet snaps of her two sons, Saint West, 7, and Psalm West, 3½, — whom she also shares with Kanye along with North and Chicago.

"How did we get so lucky???" Kim wrote in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CohyTM4Jetv/. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Penelope Disick, True Thompson, North West and Dream Kardashian. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney, 43, who is now married to musician Travis Barker, shares Mason, Penelope and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick.

Commenting on Khloé's post, Disick, 39, simply wrote, "Squad".

