Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Moment Between Cousins Chicago and True: 'Besties in Bali'

Cousin love!

During Kim Kardashian West‘s recent trip to Bali with Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, the sisters got to spend some quality time with each other — and so did their kids.

On Sunday, the mother of three, 38, sharing a particularly adorable snapshot of her 9-month-old daughter Chicago sitting beside her 6-month-old cousin True.

In the image, Chicago smiles while looking down towards her toes as True’s face lights up while she gazes at her slightly older cousin. Making the moment even cuter, both tiny tots wore light-colored tops with matching bottoms.

“Besties in Bali,” the mother of three fittingly captioned the photo.

Both Kourtney, 39, and ex Scott Disick, 35 — who came along on the family vacation — have also posted many photos of their adorable kids in Bali.

In one image shared by Disick, the pair’s daughter Penelope, 6, appears to be deep in thought while standing across from her cousin — and BFF — North West, 5.

“Double the trouble,” Scott wrote alongside the image, adding three red heart emojis.

Kourtney also posted a series of adorable images of her and her daughter Penelope taking in the local scenery. “Thank you Bali for the happiness and peace,” she wrote alongside the photos.

Highlighting another act of cousinly love, she posted a photo of her youngest son Reign, 3, putting his arms around baby True.

“He protects her,” Kourtney captioned the photo.

Kardashian West, who celebrated her 38th birthday on Oct. 21, began documenting the trip on Saturday, posting a short clip that showed her playing on a swing set that overlooked the island’s crystal blue waters.

In the video, the mother of three pushes herself off the ground so she can swing back and forth as she enjoys some beachside fun. Leaning back, she glances at the camera while showing off her fit frame in a curve-hugging pink bikini.

“Bali,” she captioned the video, adding both a pink heart emoji and a palm tree emoji.