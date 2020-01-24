Triplet Minnies! Kim Kardashian Shares Photo of Chicago, Stormi and True in Matching Face Paint

Triple the sweetness!

Three of the Kardashian-Jenner family‘s youngest members — True, Chicago and Stormi — posed together wearing matching Minnie Mouse face paint in an adorable photo shared by Chicago’s mom Kim Kardashian West on Friday.

“🎀 My baby Minnie Mouse 🎀,” Kardashian West, 39, captioned the Instagram post, which also featured a solo picture of Chicago at her Minnie Mouse-themed second birthday party on Jan. 15.

True (Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter), Chicago and Stormi (Kylie Jenner‘s daughter) look cute as can be in the face paint, which included Minnie Mouse ears and a pink bow on their foreheads, as well as a small black heart on their noses. The cousins all wore stylish outfits and stood next to each other for the photo, looking sweetly up at the camera.

Earlier this month, the family celebrated Chicago’s birthday with a Minnie Mouse-themed painting party. Besides face painting, the festivities included a lavish, pink dessert spread that included pink cookies, macarons and cupcakes, as well as an intricately decorated Minnie Mouse cake.

A sign plastered across the wall behind the cake read “Chicago” in the famous Disney font.

Chicago’s big day was certainly a dream come true for the toddler, as she previously expressed her desire for a Minnie Mouse cake to her mom earlier this month. In a video shared on her Instagram Story on Jan. 7, Kardashian West asked Chicago whose birthday was next.

At first Chicago responded “Sainty?” in reference to her 4-year-old big brother Saint, but Kardashian West then reminded her it’s her birthday.

“What do you want to do for your birthday? Do you want to have a cake?” the mom of four asked Chicago.

The little girl excitedly requested a pink confection before later deciding she specifically wanted a Minnie Mouse cake after her mom asked her to choose between the Disney character and “a Baby Shark cake.”

“Minnie Mouse cake!” Chicago said back before adding, “I love you, Mommy.”

The sweet photo of the three cousins also comes after Jenner, 22, took daughter Stormi to Disney World this week ahead of the toddler’s second birthday next month.

On Friday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared a photo of Stormi rocking real Minnie Mouse ears while on a private jet during her first trip to Disney World. The adorable snap showed Stormi wrapped up in a Minnie Mouse blanket and cuddling up next to a Minnie Mouse stuffed animal as she wore the pink sequined ears that resembled her previous face paint.

Jenner’s ex and Stormi’s dad Travis Scott also joined them for the family Disney trip.