True Thompson's cousins recently joined her to help ring in her third birthday, at an extravagant "cousins-only" Disney Princess-themed celebration

Kim Kardashian Shares Silly Photos of Her Daughter Chicago with Nieces Stormi and True: The 'Triplets'

The Kardashian-Jenner "triplets" are still serving maximum dosages of cuteness!

On Monday, Kim Kardashian shared a set of photos featuring the 3-year-old cousins — her daughter Chicago, plus nieces Stormi and True — playing together while wearing colorful dresses, which appeared to be for the family's recent Easter celebrations.

In the first image, Chicago and True grin widely at the camera, while Stormi seems to be distracted by something out of frame.

The second snap sees Stormi throwing her arms up in the air in apparent excitement, while the third shows the girls sorting through small, pastel-colored items on the floor.

"TRIPLETS (swipe for lol's)," Kim, 40, wrote in her caption.

kim kardashian From L to R: Stormi Webster, Chicago West and True Thompson | Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The Kardashian-Jenner family has long referred to the girls as "triplets," due to their close birthdays: Chicago was born in January 2018, while Stormi arrived on Feb. 1 of that year and True was born that April.

The SKIMS founder initially used the sweet nickname when posting the first photo of the three cousins together in September 2018.

Another adorable triplet moment came at Chicago's second birthday party last year when the girls had coordinating Minnie Mouse face paint.

Chicago is Kim's second-youngest child, while Stormi and True are the only children of the KKW Beauty mogul's sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, respectively.

True's family recently helped ring in her birthday at an extravagant "cousins-only" Disney Princess-themed celebration attended by Tiana, Anna and Elsa from The Princess and the Frog and Frozen, respectively.

The kids' fun-filled day included meet-and-greet sessions with the princesses, jumping in a bounce house, cookie decorating and more crafts amid tons of festive décor.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star shared a series of photos of herself with True and other family members aboard a boat to mark the little girl's big day, writing, "Happy 3rd birthday my sweet True!"