Sibling Bonding! Saint and Chicago Are All Smiles in Mom Kim Kardashian's Adorable New Pic

Saint and Chicago are the best of friends!

The youngsters’ mom Kim Kardashian West shared a new photo of the brother and sister to her Twitter account on Wednesday with the caption “morning cuties.”

In the sweet snap that Kardashian West also posted to Instagram, 2½-year-old Saint is grinning from ear to ear wearing a Harley-Davidson graphic tee while Chicago, 8 months, looks off-camera in a patterned onesie.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

North and Kim Kardashian West Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

North West Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of Son Saint Pretending to Be Dad Kanye West

Kardashian West and her husband, rapper Kanye West, are also parents to 5-year-old daughter North, who made her runway debut on Saturday at the L.O.L. Surprise Fashion Show in Pacific Palisades, California.

Much to the delight of the crowd, including the KKW Beauty mogul, North walked the runway as Thrilla, wearing a Michael Jackson-inspired look consisting of a red jacket with a matching skirt alongside a black zip-up top, white socks and black shoes.

“She loves to dress up like her favorite characters, so it was so exciting for her to actually become a real-life L.O.L. doll,” remarked Kardashian West, 37.

Chicago and Saint West Kim Kardashian/Twitter

RELATED: Kanye West’s Behavior “Can Be Exhausting” for Kim Kardashian: Source

While the three siblings are all love when it comes to each other, Saint and Chicago share an unmistakable special bond, as seen in the array of photos Kardashian West has shared since her youngest child’s Jan. 15 birth.

“Saint, every time he sees Stormi and True, he’s like, ‘I have a baby! Do you want to see my baby?!’ He is so obsessed with having a little sister. It is really, really cute,” Kardashian West told PEOPLE last month of Saint’s affection for Chicago and their new baby cousins.

“They are all so good together, but I think Saint is probably the most excited about all of the babies,” added the reality star.