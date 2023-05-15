Kim Kardashian Gets Called Out by Daughter's Hilarious Mother's Day Card: 'Chi Was Wrong, I Do Cook!'

Kim Kardashian's kids aren't afraid to drop some truth bombs about their mom.

On Sunday, the SKIMS co-founder, 42, posted a photo of the playful Mother's Day card she received from daughter Chicago, 5, on her Instagram Story.

"Wow! 😍 I feel seen," Kardashian wrote over an image of a fill-in-the-blank style card. The card featured several lines of text that Chicago had filled in, such as "My mom is 22 years old," and "Her favorite food is salad."

When prompted with the statement "the best thing she cooks is," Chicago hilariously wrote, Mom doesn't cook. She has a chef."

Of course, Kardashian had to respond, sharing an image on her Instagram Story of her cooking beeshee, a traditional pancake from Armenia. "Chi was wrong," she captioned the story, "I do cook. LOL."

The reality star posted the finished beeshee on her story, showing a pancake completely covered with sugar. "My dad would say...'Kimberly do you want some Beeshee with your sugar?'"

Along with Chicago, Kardashian shares daughter North, 9, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4, with ex Kanye West, 45.

The Kardashians star also shared the sweet Mother's Day video card her kids gave her. Orchestrated by her sister Khloé Kardashian, the pink card's front read "Happy Mother's Day We love you so much" and contained a small screen with a pre-recorded message from her four kids.

The family celebrations continued with a Mother's Day brunch for Kim, her sisters, and all their kids, alongside matriarch Kris Jenner. There were platters of fruit and pastries, as well as Kim's homemade beeshees.

Last week, Kim celebrated Psalm's 4th birthday with a firefighter-themed party at her Calabasas home. The celebration was documented by North on her joint TikTok account with her mother and showed how the family's home had been transformed into a firehouse.

"Happy Birthday Psalm I love you so much🚒🤍," North captioned one of the many TikToks from the party.