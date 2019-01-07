Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Clip of Chicago Dancing to Dad Kanye West's Gospel 'Sunday Service'

Baby Chicago is feeling the spirit!

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian West shared some behind-the-scenes videos of husband Kanye West leading a gospel choir through a variety of songs — including some of his own — during rehearsals for their new “Sunday Service.”

Clearly enjoying the uplifting music all around her, the couple’s youngest child, who will turn 1 on Jan. 15, was seen dancing around in a series of sweet clips.

In one video, the tiny tot moved her arms around while she grooved to the music, while in another, Chicago had a big smile on her face as she ran toward her mother. In another clip, the spouses’ daughter could be heard off camera adorably saying “Dada” over and over as she watched West, 41, lead the choir.

Although her footage focused largely on the rehearsal process, in a few of Kardashian West’s posts, the backs of Chicago and the couple’s son Saint, 3, could also be seen.

The sweet family outing occurred less than a week after PEOPLE confirmed that Kardashian West, 38, and the rapper are expecting their fourth child, via surrogacy.

Though the pair have yet to publicly address the news of their expanding family, a source told PEOPLE last week that they have “always talked about wanting four kids: two boys and two girls.”

“That’s always been the plan,” said the insider, adding that West and the reality star are surely “over the moon” about the “wonderful news” of their little one on the way.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Another source told PEOPLE that the happy couple “seem very excited” for their new family member, and that the KKW Beauty mogul “plans on having a baby shower” for their bundle of joy on the way.

West and Kardashian West’s child is reportedly due in the spring, and will join Chicago (who was also born via surrogate), Saint and oldest child North, who will turn 6 in June.