Kim Kardashian Cheers on Daughter North West at Basketball Game with Sister Khloé: 'Go North!'

Dream Kardashian, True Thompson and Penelope Disick also appeared to be at the game to support their cousin North

The Kardashians are preparing to conquer the WNBA.

Kim, 41, and Khloé, 38, gave bunny ears and duck faces in a photo posted by pal Natalie Halcro, who was also in attendance with her 2-year-old daughter Dove. "Go North!" wrote Halcro, 34, on her Instagram Story.

She previously told PEOPLE how she likes to "recharge" as she finds it "really rare that I can get in my room and lock the door and say, 'I need 20 minutes'" because "someone always needs me."

"I drop the kids all off at school and then on my car ride home I listen to the music that I want to listen to and that's good for my mental [health]," she said last month. "I have a minute alone without making phone calls and that's when I recharge. My workout is before drop off. I get up at 5:30 and my workout is 6 to 7, kids are up at 7:05 a.m."

"But the chaos is also the beauty. And that's why I love my moments in the morning before everyone wakes up. I can go outside and work out and take a breather, an hour to myself, even if it's with a trainer or whatever. I still feel like it's by myself," Kim added.

Khloé recently revealed she's expecting her second child with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate. "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a rep for Khloé told PEOPLE last week.

"Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing," the rep added. "We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."