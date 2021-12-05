Kim Kardashian West is also mom to kids Psalm, 2, Chicago, 3, and North, 8 — whom she shares with her estranged husband, Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Son Saint's 6th Birthday: 'My Bestie with the Best Snuggles'

Happy Birthday, Saint West!

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian West celebrated her older son's 6th birthday by sharing a carousel of photographs of her little guy throughout the years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My baby Saint is 6 today!" Kardashian West, 41, began the caption of her Instagram post. "There's no one like you and your smile and your negotiating skills. I've never met anyone that takes Roblox as serious as you!"

"Thank you for being my bestie with the best snuggles! You woke up today and promised me that you would snuggle with me until you're 10! lol," she added. "I love you forever!!!"

Alongside Saint, the SKIMS founder is also mom to other son Psalm, 2, and daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3 — whom she shares with her estranged husband, Kanye West.

Back in September, Kardashian West showcased that she is passing down the fashion gene within her family to Saint when she shared photos of their Matrix-esque looks on Instagram.

There, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum coordinated her outfit with her son in matching head-to-toe black, captioning the post with two ninja emojis.

In the cute pics, Kardashian West wore a black leather, floor-length duster jacket layered over a matching leather, mock turtleneck minidress with thigh-high leather stilettos. She also finished the look with black wraparound sunglasses, black leather gloves, and a silver chain belt.

Saint West birthday, Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian and son Saint | Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Saint, meanwhile, adorably matched in a black padded motocross jacket, cargo pants, and a pair of YEEZY 450s. He gave his mom a kiss on the cheek in one sweet photo from their impromptu shoot.