Kim Kardashian Celebrates Son Psalm's 3rd Birthday with Epic Hulk-Themed Bash: 'Psalm Smash!'

Psalm West, whom Kim Kardashian shares with ex Kanye West, turns 3 on May 9

Kim Kardashian made sure her son Psalm West had a smashing 3rd birthday party!

The SKIMS mogul, 41, threw an epic Hulk-themed birthday bash Thursday with some help from a few local businesses in honor of her youngest child's special day.

Kardashian offered a behind-the-scenes look at the event on her Instagram Story, beginning with a green wall with dozens of Hulk hands jutting out that reads "Psalm Smash!"

Surrounding the wall is a large arch of green balloons that continues into the entrance and down a hallway.

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Son Psalm’s 3rd Birthday with Epic Hulk-Themed Bash Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

There was plenty of fun favors offered at the event, from a plush Hulk hand and a churro wrapped in paper with Psalm's face photoshopped onto the Hulk's body and, of course, some Hulk-themed slime.

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Son Psalm’s 3rd Birthday with Epic Hulk-Themed Bash Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kids were able to create their own slime concoction at a special station featuring all the ingredients needed — including two dozen scent options — to make an awesome batch of the gooey knickknack.

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Son Psalm’s 3rd Birthday with Epic Hulk-Themed Bash Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian shared a shot of one youngster testing out the slime-making process on her Story. "Look at everything you guys get to put in there!" she says in the background of the clip.

In the same video, Psalm can be seen taking a quick joy ride on a new green-and-purple mini electric car. "Psalm-y, what have you got there?" Kardashian exclaimed as her son scooted around on his new toy.

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Son Psalm’s 3rd Birthday with Epic Hulk-Themed Bash Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Partygoers joined together in a chorus of "Happy Birthdays" as they watched Psalm enjoy his gift.

Kardashian also got a shot at Psalm's birthday cake, which came with a Hulk hand smashing through the top.

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Son Psalm’s 3rd Birthday with Epic Hulk-Themed Bash Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Throughout her posts, Kardashian tagged three local businesses that assisted in putting the event together: Wild Child Party, a Long Beach-based party supply shop; Little Artist Party, a Los Angeles-based kids' entertainment company; and Pop Ink Design Studio, an event design and art company from Los Angeles.