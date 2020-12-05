Saint Turns 5! Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her Son's Birthday with Sweet Message

"You are always so joyful and bring so much joy into my soul every single day," Kim Kardashian said

Saint West is feeling the love on his 5th birthday.

On Saturday, Kim Kardashian West shared a heartfelt post on Instagram for Saint's birthday, expressing her love for her "baby boy" and her excitement to continue to watch him grow.

The mom of four, 40, included sweet photos of her snuggling up to Saint, whom she shares with husband Kanye West, as they posed together on an outdoor porch.

In the first photo, Saint is nestled between his mom's legs while flashing a smile for the camera. In the other images, he is seen giving Kardashian West a big hug and kiss.

"My baby Saint turns 5 today," Kardashian West began the caption. "One of my life’s soul mates."

"Every year I interview my kids and ask them the same exact questions about life. Saint- I can’t wait to see how you’ve grown and how you answer these questions as a 5 year old and show them to you when you’re big," she continued.

Kardashian West said that to celebrate Saint's birthday, they would be having a "drive-by party" to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I know a drive-by party isn’t ideal but it’s our times and you are so excited!" she continued the post. "You are always so joyful and bring so much joy into my soul every single day."

"You will always be my baby boy. Enjoy your golden bday this year Sainty! #5onthe5th!!!" she concluded.

Saint's aunt Khloé Kardashian also showered Saint with love in the comments, writing, "We love you so so much Sainty!!!!!!!"

The Skims founder also included several photos of Saint in honor of his special day on her Instagram Story.

Kris Jenner was next to share a loving tribute in honor of Saint's special day.

"Happy birthday to my sweet angel boy grandson Saint!!! You are such an incredible sweet soul and such a huge piece of my heart and I am so very proud of you!" she began the lengthy caption.

"I can’t believe you are five years old today and another reminder of how fast time goes by and how blessed I am to have such a big beautiful family and to be able to share life with you and your sweet smile and tender heart and amazing attitude," the momager, 65, continued. "You are such a beautiful example to all of your cousins and your brother and sisters and I can’t wait to see you grow up! I love you Sainty more than you will ever imagine. You are my sunshine. I love you! Lovey xoxo ❤️❤️❤️."

Alongside her heartfelt caption, Jenner included several photos of Saint growing up over the years.

For Saint's fourth birthday last year, Kardashian West and her family celebrated the special day with an epic dinosaur-themed bash.

Prior to the big party, Kardashian West gave her followers a peek into the extravagant affair on her Instagram Story, documenting the set-up, as well as the bright, candy-colored birthday cake, in a series of videos.

“Look guys! Saint’s dinosaur party is today,” the KKW Beauty mogul said. “How cute is everything? We are still setting up.”