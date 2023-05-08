Kim Kardashian Celebrates Psalm's 4th Birthday with Extravagant Firefighter-Themed Party: Photos

Kim Kardashian had all hands on deck as she celebrated Psalm's 4th birthday party

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on May 8, 2023 01:19 PM
Kim Kardashian and son Psalm at his 4th birthday party. Photo: Kim Kardashian / Tik Tok

Kim Kardashian perfected every detail when it came to son Psalm's 4th birthday.

The Kardashians star — with the help of family friend Natalie Halcro — put together an awesome firefighter-themed celebration at her Calabasas home for her youngest, as seen across the 42-year-old reality star's social media.

Inside, the family's home was transformed into a firehouse — with a wall mural installation that shows Psalm as a firefighter with his team and a little locker set to look like the little one's fire station locker.

Outside, there were different areas of the vast yard that took on the theme, from flame-style balloon arrangements to an enclosed ball pit where an air machine blew the balls around, snowglobe style.

Kim Kardashian's birthday party for son Psalm.
Psalm West with two firefighters.
Kim Kardashian's birthday party for son Psalm.
A snack bar featured all kinds of toppings for ice cream, with rolled ice cream also available. Kids also enjoyed a make-your-own slime station, little firefighter outfits that could be customized with their names, a bounce house and a station where kids could adopt their own stuffed Dalmatian puppy.

Psalm could be seen enjoying different areas of the party in TikTok videos shared by big sister North West, who turns 10 next month, on her joint account with the SKIMS co-founder.

"Happy birthday Psalm I love you so much🚒🤍," North captioned one of several TikToks from the exciting day.

There was also a firetruck-shaped piñata that the kids took turns swinging at, with Khloé Kardashian sharing photos of Psalm and cousins True, 5, and Dream, 6, each taking their swings.

The party wasn't just contained to the family home, however. Another big surprise was when an antique firetruck arrived at the home to take the kids for a ride.

Psalm West hitting pinata.
Psalm could be seen piled in the back on a bench seat with siblings Chicago, 5, and Saint, 7, and his cousins. The mom of four and her younger sister also joined the kids for the ride, sitting in the front section behind the two firefighters, taking videos and laughing during the ride.

When it was time for dessert, there was a spread that featured donuts, cookies and cupcakes. The birthday cake was three tiers, featuring a base that read "Chief Psalm," flames, and a fire hydrant with the number four, topped with a fire chief hat that also read the same, with a fondant axe leaning up against it.

The reality star wore a white tank and baggy light jeans with an oversized firefighter's coat over it and her hair slicked back as she held her youngest in her arms while family and friends sang happy birthday.

This isn't the first time the famous family has made their love and appreciation of firefighters known.

During the holidays, Kim showed off North's work on her younger siblings' "Elf on a Shelf" dolls, with her making Psalm's elf a firefighter.

"Psalm's firefighter elf," she captioned a video of one of the elves dressed as a fireman dangling on a rope next to a stove in mid-rescue. Displayed on the wall nearby are hand-drawn signs of "caution!" and "fire!" in red and green marker.

Kim Kardashian's birthday party for son Psalm.
The Good American founder, 38, also shared photos from her annual firehouse visit with True and Dream last summer.

"Yesterday we took the girls to our local fire station," she wrote at the time. "We wanted to say 'thank you' to our local [heroes] for all they do for us!"

In her latest post, she continued, "Fire station 125 has been a station that the kids have visited for a while now. Not only are firefighters risking their lives for us every single day but they pick up a dance routine quite quickly. The girls wanted to show the firefighters their dance routine that they performed at their recital last weekend."

"Go station 125!! Go!!!! You guys are incredible and we are so grateful for all that you do!! Swipe to see the cutest dance ever and some throwback photos ❤️🚒"

