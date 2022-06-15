Kim Kardashian Celebrates 'Creative, Silly' Daughter North on Her 9th Birthday: 'My Everything'

North West is growing up fast!

Kim Kardashian's firstborn celebrated her 9th birthday on Wednesday complete with warm wishes from her famous family on Instagram.

The SKIMS founder shared some throwback photos of North to commemorate the special occasion.

"Happy Birthday my baby, my bestie, my everything. There's no one like you! The most honest, creative, silly girl with the best heart," she wrote on Instagram. "I just love being your mom, So THANK YOU for being on this journey with me. I love you til ♾."

Along with North, Kardashian also shares daughter Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West.

Kris Jenner was the first to wish North a happy birthday, sharing some of her favorite photos of her granddaughter throughout the years.

"Happy 9th birthday to my beautiful granddaughter North!!!! I can't believe how fast you are growing up! You are such an amazing young lady, an amazing daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin, friend, and the most fabulous stylist extraordinaire!" she gushed in the post's caption.

"You are so kind, smart, creative, clever, funny and quite the athlete!! You are beautiful inside and out and I am so very proud of you my little Northie and I love you more than words can describe!!!! 💕💕💕 Lovey"

During a recent interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the mom of four revealed that North styled her and her other three children for the family's photoshoot in Vogue's March issue, which Kardashian covered.

"They were all going to wear black," the reality star said of their original concept. But, according to North's fashion direction, the "boring" monochrome wardrobe wasn't going to cut it.