See Kim Kardashian's Son Psalm's Cardboard Garbage Truck Halloween Costume — with Working Lights!

Kim Kardashian knows how to go big for Halloween.

The SKIMS founder celebrated the spooky season with her four kids — sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, 6½, and daughters Chicago, 4½, and North, 9 — as well as family and friends in an eerily-decorated Halloween party at her home.

Different members of the Kardashian clan shared scenes from the event over the weekend, which saw all the kids in the family donning unique costumes. Kim's youngest son, Psalm, stole the show with his sweet but simple cardboard garbage truck costume, which sat on a frame with wheels.

Psalm wore a neon construction vest and a fluorescent yellow long-sleeved shirt. He completed the look with a tan cap.

"Mommy, I want to go outside," Psalm told Kim as he walked through the house, showing that the cardboard truck also had working lights.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kim and North/TikTok C: Caption . PHOTO: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Kim Kardashian /Instagram

"We made this! Isn't it cute?" Kim could be heard telling a guest at the celebration.

Kim's other kids also spent time on their special costumes, as Chicago wore dark lipstick and fake blood dripping down her lips as a vampire and North wore extensive prosthetics to be transformed into an alien. Absent from photos was son Saint.

Last week, The Kardshians star, 42, kicked off getting into the spooky season spirit by visiting a Halloween decor display with Saint.

Saint posed solo in front of a few light displays before Kim joined him in one sweet photo, which showed another kid also taking the photo.

The family is known to go all out for Halloween, having done group costumes including a Tiger King costume with pal Jonathan Cheban and a Flintstones costume with the children's father, Kanye West.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

On a recent episode of season 2 of The Kardashians, Kim revealed she was feeling run down after dealing with different crises at once.

"Today, I'm just exhausted," Kim shared. "... Kanye posted that 'I can't see the kids,' and I'm like, 'You were here this morning. Stop with this narrative.'"

"I can't take it anymore. But then I don't want to go back and forth on the internet," she lamented.

Khloé Kardashian then chimed in, "It's all gaslighting. All of this is whatever narrative everyone wants to believe."

She later joked, "We should buy them all lighters for Christmas and say 'this is 'cause you gaslight everyone.'"