"I love you to your alien planet and back!" Kim Kardashian West wrote on alongside photos and videos of North throughout the years

Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Tribute in Honor of Daughter North's 7th Birthday: 'You Are Everything'

North West is another year older!

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's eldest daughter celebrated her 7th birthday on Monday, and her family members rang in the big milestone with sweet tributes shared on their social media pages in honor of the young girl.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy 7th Birthday to my first born baby North! I can’t believe you are 7. Crazy how time has flown by so fast like this!" Kim, 39, wrote alongside photos and videos of North throughout the years.

One clip showed North dancing with her brother Saint, 4, and sister Chicago, 2, while another featured the birthday girl singing a song as Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Scotland, who turns 8 next month, played the piano. In a third video, North can be seen performing a dance routine to Kanye's track "Closed on Sunday."

Kim also shared a cute family portrait of Kanye holding their daughter in his arms during a mermaid-theme party, as well as a selfie in which she and North get silly with camera filters.

"You are everything and more than I ever dreamed of! The most stylist creative Gemini performer ever!" the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned the images. "I love you to your alien planet and back!"

Kourtney, 41, also paid tribute to North, posting pictures of the young girl with her cousin Penelope on Instagram. "my Northie birthday girl," the Poosh founder wrote in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner shared a series of throwback photos featuring North posed solo, as well as some in which she posed alongside her cousins and her parents.

The slideshow began with an image from the 2018 Fendi campaign North participated in with her mother and grandmother, and also included shots from last year's Christmas Eve party, a trip North took with her family to Japan, selfies with her mama and more.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Northie!!!! From the very first moment we met on the day you were born, you have brought all of us so much happiness and joy!!" Kris, 64, began her heartfelt caption. "You are so creative and talented and funny and kind and you have the biggest best heart ... what a blessing you are Northie."

"I love you to the moon and back and cherish every moment we get to be together 💕💕💕," she finished, adding the hashtags, "#northwest," "#family." "#love," "#togetherforever" and "#happybirthdaynorth."

It's unclear whether North will have a blowout bash this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (She and Penelope often have joint birthday parties.)

Last year, North and Penelope celebrated their birthdays at a joint Candy Land-themed bash. The cute cousins frolicked among a colorful sweets explosion in Kourtney's backyard, as revealed a post on her lifestyle website Poosh, wearing coordinating rainbow outfits and indulging in a variety of treats from Sugar Factory.

"In Kourt's backyard, a massive rainbow pathway led to the Candy Castle: a life-size gingerbread house that was filled floor-to-ceiling with candy from Sugar Factory," the post shared. "Kids could fill reusable bags to the brim with peach rings, gummy bears, sugar tape — you name it."

RELATED VIDEO: The Kardashian-Wests Do Everything Together!

Other details at the sunny outdoor soirée included tons of colorful balloons, a Dragon's Breath dessert (complete with smoky liquid nitrogen!) from Supercool Creamery, a lunch spread from Bludso's Bar & Que, a "candy bounce house," face painting and even a station where kids could design their own "candy sunglasses" courtesy of Gap Kids.