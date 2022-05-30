Kim Kardashian Calls Daughter North the 'Best Date Ever' in Cute Throwback Photos from Italy
Mother-daughter date night!
On Sunday, Kim Kardashian, 41, posted a sweet series of photos with her daughter North West, 8, from their trip to Italy earlier this month, where they celebrated Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding.
In the Instagram photos, which were snapped at a pre-wedding dinner party, North looked chic in a pair of dark flare jeans and a tight navy top, which she paired with black kitten heels. She also accessorized her look with a black statement necklace featuring a cross.
The SKIMS founder kept her look monochromatic with a soft black two-piece ensemble consisting of "pantaboots" and a long sleeve crop top with criss-cross detailing at the chest, which showed off her toned abs.
Kim and her daughter were photographed laughing and dancing together at the party as well as a few shots of the duo smiling side-by-side.
"Best Date Ever 🖤," Kim captioned her post.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Moment Between Daughter North West and Sister Kourtney After Wedding
Earlier this week, Kim — who is also mom to daughter Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, with ex Kanye West — shared more behind-the-scenes moments from her sister's Italian wedding.
In one of the pictures, the Dolce & Gabbana bride shares a sweet moment with her niece, North, as she squeezes her cheeks while holding son Reign Disick with her other hand.
North was also featured in other pictures alongside her mom in matching all-black ensembles. In one shot, the pair shared a kiss while another showed North smiling for a mirror selfie with her mom and aunt, Khloé Kardashian.
The 8-year-old kept it cute with a pair of chunky combat boots and a long black and white printed robe. She added a small black Dolce & Gabbana purse to finish the look.
On her Instagram Story, the KKW Beauty founder also shared more snaps of her daughter — whom she called her "baby" — smiling in Italy with Domenico Dolce, Stefano Gabbana and Gui Siqueira.
Kim is the latest Kardashian-Jenner sister to share photos of her kids at the wedding. Last week, Kylie Jenner shared some photos of her daughter Stormi at the wedding. Kourtney also shared a sweet snap of Penelope fast asleep after their nuptials in her party dress.