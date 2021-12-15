Kim Kardashian Calls Mason Disick an 'Insightful King' for Monitoring Daughter North Online

Kim Kardashian shared texts from her nephew, Mason Disick, cautioning her daughter, North West, not to go live on TikTok "for safety"

Mason Disick is a protective cousin!

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian shared a text she received from Mason, 12, regarding her daughter North West's online safety after the 8-year-old went live on TikTok without permission. In screenshots posted to Kardashian's Instagram Story, Mason suggested that North be supervised when filming content for social media.

"Hi I don't wanna disrespect north but I don't think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn't correct and stuff like that, that she will regret," Mason told his aunt.

"I did the exact same thing as she did. I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said," he continued, adding, "Just in case for safety."

Praising Mason's actions, Kardashian wrote: "Now Mason is so mature! An insightful king" over the screen grab.

In a second slide posted to her Instagram Story, Kardashian shared her response to her nephew. "I appreciate you looking out Mason And I agree. She felt bad and I don't think she will do it again but it could be good if you talk to her about it," the SKIMS founder replied.

Mason agreed, telling Kardashian he would "love" to chat with North, and the reality star then suggested he "sleep over soon."

North filmed a live TikTok Sunday, recording the inside of her home without Kardashian knowing.

In the video, North walked into a room where Kardashian was lying in bed and began filming. "Mom, I'm live," North told Kardashian, who responded: "No, stop. You're not allowed to," before the video came to an end.

The reality star's eldest daughter launched a joint TikTok account with Kardashian, @kimandnorth, in November. In their first video, the mother-daughter duo enjoyed a spa day with products from Kylie Jenner's line, Kylie Skin.