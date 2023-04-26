Kim Kardashian Calls Daughter North West Her 'Best Friend' as She Shares Photo of Kids Snoozing

North West isn't just mom Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, but her BFF too!

The SKIMS mogul, 42, called her daughter, 9½, "my best friend 💞," in a sweet post shared on Instagram Tuesday.

In the photo, North is seen standing in front of a purple and pink spotlight rocking sunglasses, a black T-shirt featuring the late singer Aaliyah and a high ponytail.

Earlier in the day, Kardashian also shared two cute pictures of her youngest daughter Chicago, 5, and son Psalm, 3, snoozing in bed next to her.

The mom of four — who also shares son Saint, 7, with her ex-husband Kanye West — sported a black Harvard Business School hoodie and pouted for the camera whilst her kids got forty winks in their colorful pajamas. "💤," she wrote alongside the pictures.

Commenting on the images, Kardashian's personal trainer Seneda Greca wrote, "Adorable 😍."

The reality star's sweet comment about North comes after the duo enjoyed a mother-daughter date night at The Daily Front Row's 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday.

North was in tow with Kardashian for the special event, which saw Kardashian's friend and hairstylist Chris Appleton honored with the hair artist of the year award.

Kardashian and North stepped onto the red carpet with Appleton, 39, at the event, with the glamorous mom teaming a gray bandeau top with a matching skirt and silver metallic accessories. North meanwhile opted for an all-black suit paired with chunky Dolce and Gabanna boots.

The 9-year-old was seen in a sassy exchange with her mom at the event, briefly flipping her hand up at Kardashian before kicking back her heel and walking away from some photos. Kardashian looked slightly irritated as she finished taking shots with Appleton.

North later joined her mom on stage, where they presented Appleton with his award. North then kicked off the speech for the 39-year-old, taking the mic and telling the audience, "There's no words. Chris Appleton's the best."

"Okay, well, you've heard it from North West," Kardashian said before giving her own speech.

Kim Kardashian, North West and Chris Appleton. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Following the evening, Kardashian went on to poke fun at her daughter and Appleton on her Instagram Story. The Kardashians star shared a clip of Appleton walking onto the stage to collect his award and kissing a smiling North on the head. He then kissed Kardashian on the cheek and gave her a hug, and as this was happening North was seen to the side of them pulling a face and patting down her hair where Appleton had just planted his kiss.

Kardashian couldn't help but screenshot the sassy moment and share it on her Story, while Appleton did the same. "check your edges," he wrote alongside the video, before sharing the screenshot of North's face with a crying with laughter emoji.