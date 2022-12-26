Kim Kardashian Brought to Tears While Talking 'Really F---ing Hard' Co-Parenting with Kanye West

During a Monday guest spot on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, The Kardashians star discussed the highly controversial artist and their four children

By
Published on December 26, 2022 07:16 PM
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby); Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty; Ronald Martinez/Getty

Kim Kardashian has given a very real glimpse of how the co-parenting situation is going with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

During a Monday guest spot on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, The Kardashians star, 42, discussed the highly controversial artist and their four children.

"Co-parenting is really f---ing hard," Kardashian said, as she was brought to tears. The former couple, who share daughters North, 9, Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, finalized their highly-publicized divorce in November, following West's on-and-off social media play-by-play of the situation.

Despite what is going on with West, Kardashian stands by the decision to shield their kids from what plays out online and says she is doing her best.

"If they don't know things that are being said, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That is real, heavy, grownup s--- that they are not ready to deal with," she said. "When they are, we will have those conversations. One day, my kids will thank me for not sitting here and bashing their dad. I could," she added.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"I definitely protected him," she expanded in the interview, "and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on [in] the outside world," Kardashian shared, pointing out that sometimes she misses just being able to go to basic places like CVS Pharmacy.

"I am holding on by a thread. I know that I am so close to that not happening," the SKIMS founder continued of the kids' inevitable access to public information about their parents, "but while it is still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth as long as I can."

In the divorce settlement, Kardashian was awarded $200,000 a month in child support. The Grammy winner will also be responsible for half of the children's medical, educational, and security expenses. The exes waived any form of spousal support.

"My kids don't know anything," she reiterated on the podcast. "So, at school, some of my best friends are the teachers, so I know what goes on at recess and lunchtime. I hear what is being talked about."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> Shares Playful Photos with Saint and Chicago, and Nieces Dream and True
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

At the end of the day, the Hulu star, who continually strives to feel zen during tough times and feels "free" of other people's opinions these days, admitted she has no choice but to put on a happy face for the sake of her kids.

"If we are riding to school, and they want to listen to their dad's music — no matter what we are going through — I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids. [I can] act like nothing is wrong and as soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry."

