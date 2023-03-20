Kim Kardashian Brings Saint West and His Friends to Meet Soccer Star Kylian Mbappé in Paris

Kim Kardashian treated her son Saint West to a very special outing while in Paris.

Along with some friends, the SKIMS founder and her 7-year-old attended the Paris Saint Germain game, where the boys enjoyed a lot of excitement, like getting to meet star player Kylian Mbappé.

The group of boys could also be seen FaceTiming with Neymar Jr. on her Instagram Story as Kardashian, 42, wrote, "The luckiest boys in the world FaceTiming @neymarjr to wish him a speedy recovery."

Later, The Kardashians star shared another shot where Saint and his friends were giving her a group hug.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"It's safe to say the boys loved our soccer tour trip! Soccer moms for the win!" she wrote.

On Thursday, the mom of four took her older son to watch England's Arsenal F.C. play Portugal's Sporting Lisbon in London.

Kardashian shared a series of sweet snapshots and clips from the evening on her Instagram Stories, including images of Saint and his friends excitedly watching the game in red and white Arsenal shirts, chanting "Defense!"

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Soccer fan Saint — whom Kardashian shares with ex-husband Kanye West — sported Arsenal Women's Katie McCabe's no. 15 shirt for the game and teamed it with a black hoodie and matching joggers.

Sadly, it was not a totally happy outing as Arsenal lost the game 5-3 to Sporting Lisbon after a penalty shootout. Kardashian captured her son's reaction to the last-minute loss in her final photo from the night which shows Saint grimacing with his head in his hands.

Kardashian and West also share son Psalm, 4, and daughters Chicago, 5, and North, 9½.