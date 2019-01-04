Kim Kardashian 'Plans on Having' a Shower for Baby No. 4 After Cherry-Blossom Party for Chicago

It might be hard for Kim Kardashian West to top her baby shower for daughter Chicago.

While she and husband Kanye West “seem very excited” for their new family member, “Kim and Kanye have yet to prepare for the baby,” an insider told PEOPLE following the news of their fourth child on the way earlier this week, saying the couple “don’t have a nursery set up” just yet.

However, “Kim plans on having a baby shower for No. 4 too,” the source added to PEOPLE of the bundle of joy, who’s reportedly due in the spring, via surrogate. “They are looking forward to another baby.”

Fans of Kardashian West may recall the extravagant baby shower thrown in honor of Chicago in November 2017, which was filled with cherry blossoms and her famous family members.

“Okay guys, [this is] my baby shower for baby No. 3,” Kardashian West said on Snapchat alongside videos documenting the elegant decorations. “It is a beautiful tea and cherry-blossom forest.”

The over-the-top floral arrangements were certainly a hit among Kim’s guests — her then-pregnant sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also shared photos of the trees, which were backlit by a pink light once the party began.

Kardashian even turned the scenery into her personal backdrop, sharing a series of photos of herself smiling in the entryway which she captioned, “Cherry Blossoms and Tea for baby number three.”

Kardashian West’s daughter North was also on hand for the celebration. “Look at this cute little dress Northie’s wearing,” Kim said alongside a video of her then-4½-year-old hamming it up for the iPhone camera.

Also present were Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kardashian West’s friends Jen Atkin and Chrissy Teigen, who appeared to bring a homemade cake for the festive occasion.

While it’s not clear whether baby No. 4’s gestational carrier will be present for the new shower, Chicago’s surrogate was not in attendance at the 2017 celebration.

“I introduced [the surrogate] to my family earlier that day, and I just thought … I don’t know, it was a weird decision to have to make,” Kardashian West said on The Real shortly after the party about her decision not to invite the surrogate.

She clarified of her own desires, “Of course I would have wanted her to be there, and be a part of it, but I hadn’t really gone that far in explaining it to my kids yet.”