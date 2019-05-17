Breaking Down Kim Kardashian's Baby Name Reveals: A Timeline of Her Kids' Announcements

Fans are keeping up with the Kardashian-West tradition of baby-name reveals.

The time frame for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to announce the unique moniker for their fourth child seemingly aligns with the previous social-media proclamations for daughters Chicago, 16 months, and North, 6 next month, as well as 3-year-old son Saint.

While the fourth time around has been the longest amount of time the couple has gone without announcing the name of their newborn (seven days as of Friday), the KKW Beauty mogul, 38, and rapper, 41, have followed the pattern of waiting several days.

“They have had a name in mind, but wanted to meet the baby before they decided,” a source previously told PEOPLE about their naming process shortly after baby boy West’s birth announcement on May 10.

And before the arrival of their fourth child, Kardashian West told Jimmy Kimmel, “I usually go about three or four days nameless until I feel like it really connects with the baby.”

North, Saint & Chi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018

I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name 😍😍😍😍 hey Chi (shy) https://t.co/Ikd0ay3DsO — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 19, 2018

Last year, the pair revealed the name of their third child, daughter Chicago, on Kardashian West’s app four days after her birth via surrogate on January 15, 2018. Along with the reveal on her website and app (both of which have since shut down), the proud mom also shared her daughter’s nickname of Chi (pronounced “shy”) on Twitter.

On December 7, 2015, following the birth of son Saint, the couple waited two days. Similar to Chicago’s name reveal, Kardashian West used her website and app as the go-to place for the big announcement.

And on Twitter, the reality star chose to illustrate her family of four with emojis and the caption “SAINT WEST.”

SAINT WEST pic.twitter.com/xZGpY7z8KW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 7, 2015

Though Saint and Chicago’s name reveals were handled by the Wests, the birth of their first child led to a more traditional name announcement.

Five days after Kardashian West gave birth on June 15, 2013, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that she and West had named their daughter North. In addition, her one-of-a-kind name was revealed soon after when her birth certificate from Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai hospital, where she was delivered, was made public.

“I love the name North. I’m pro North, absolutely,” momager Kris Jenner said on The View in July 2013. “The way [Kim] explained it to me was that North means highest power, and she says that North is their highest point together and I thought that was really sweet.”