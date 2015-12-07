Caitlyn Jenner Is 'Excited' About Her New Grandson, Friend Candis Cayne Says

Caitlyn Jenner‘s famous family grew by one this weekend, and she couldn’t be happier.

The former Olympian is looking forward to meeting Kim Kardashian West‘s son, who was born Saturday in Los Angeles, close friend Candis Cayne told PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I know that she told me how excited she was for the new grandbaby,” Cayne, 44, said at TrevorLIVE LA on Sunday in Hollywood, California.

Jenner also gained a granddaughter when son Brandon Jenner and his wife Leah welcomed their first child Eva James in July.

Coincidentally, the topic of Jenner as a grandparent came up on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, when Kourtney Kardashian, 36, asked Jenner what she would like her three kids to call her now that she has transitioned.

Jenner, 66, whose daughters still refer to her as “Dad,” said she thought the best thing to do is not make “a fuss” over what pronouns the kids should use.

Cayne said Jenner has handled her public transition with grace and ease.

“She’s so easy in front of people and crowds. She never gets shaken,” Cayne told PEOPLE on Sunday. “I’ve learned a lot from her how to just take a breath and whatever happened, happens.”

“Seeing her go through this and seeing her be so stoic through this whole … it’s not easy for her,” Cayne continued. “She’s pounded from morning till night. Being able to get through that with a smile on her face, it taught me a lot.”

Cayne has been by Jenner’s side throughout much of her transition and often appeared on Jenner’s docuseries, I Am Cait.

“It’s interesting because I transitioned so long ago so it’s like re-transitioning in a weird way. It’s been really interesting and really fulfilling,” Cayne said of being on the show. “The whole thing, it just happened so quickly, and suddenly I’m on this show and it’s really fulfilling not only only for me and for Caitlyn, but it’s global. … Us being on the television creates a change in people’s minds that will help with the youth and with everybody who’s going through this.”