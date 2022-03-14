In a since-deleted comment on Kanye West's Instagram post, Kim Kardashian said West saw his kids "this morning" while West claims he was "allowed" to see daughter North last week

Kim Kardashian Asks Kanye West to 'Stop Narrative' He's Not Seeing Kids: 'You Were Just Here'

Kim Kardashian is calling out ex Kanye West on his "narrative" regarding when he can see their kids.

On Monday, the rapper, 44, shared a photo to Instagram of 8-year-old daughter North's backpack adorned with three pins: one of an alien, one of Kardashian's face and another of West's face.

"This was on my daughters back pack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week," he wrote in the caption. "This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don't worry Northy God is still alive."

In a since-deleted comment on the post, Kardashian, 41, asked West to "stop with this narrative," sharing that he saw his kids this morning.

"Please stop this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school," she wrote.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. She and the Donda rapper share four children: daughters North and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½.

After romance rumors about the couple began in late 2021, West began speaking out against his estranged wife and her new boyfriend. Earlier this month, the rapper stirred up some controversy over a music video for his song, "Eazy", featuring fellow rapper The Game that appeared to show Davidson kidnapped, tied up and buried alive by West.