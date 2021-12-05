Sainty Turns 6! See the Cutest Photos of Mom Kim Kardashian and Birthday Boy Saint West

Kim and her mini-me son Saint have the sweetest relationship — and it shows

By Diane J. Cho December 05, 2021 08:00 AM

1 of 13

Donda Dates

Mom and Saint matched in super-cool outfits to support dad Kanye West at his Donda album event in September. 

2 of 13

Eyes on You

Aunt Kenny snapped this gorgeous photo of the mom and son spending quality time together.

3 of 13

To the Moon and Back

When a mother's love for her son is out of this world!

4 of 13

Brighter Than the Sun

Matching in neon, the two always love having fun in the sun together.

5 of 13

Selfies Series

Kim loves her selfies with her Saint boo!

6 of 13

Heart and 'Soul'

For Saint's 5th birthday, the doting mom shared a tribute to her son on Instagram, writing, "My baby Saint turns 5 today. One of my life's soul mates."

She added, "You are always so joyful and bring so much joy into my soul every single day. You will always be my baby boy. Enjoy your golden bday this year Sainty!"

7 of 13

Pajama Party

Nothing is better than snuggling in your PJs all day.

8 of 13

Adventure Awaits

The mom and son snapped a picturesque shot from their time in Wyoming back in March 2020.

9 of 13

Sleepy Saint

Kim and her snuggle bug love their bedtime together.

10 of 13

Mean Muggin'

Don't mess with these two: They've got each others' backs.

11 of 13

Across the Globe

Saint and big sis North explored Japan with parents Kim and Kanye in August 2019.

12 of 13

All Cheeks

All moms can relate to Kim gushing about her cutie's chubby cheeks!

13 of 13

A Mother's Love

Saint and his mom looked like twins in this snapshot of Kim planting a sweet kiss on her son.

